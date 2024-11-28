Kaspersky Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Kaspersky as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services, analysis of market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on service excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Kaspersky was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM: Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services due to its outstanding capabilities in providing robust security features, seamless integration with existing systems, and comprehensive management tools that ensure secure and efficient identity verification and access control for resources.

QKS Group defines Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services as a "Set of cybersecurity services that are aimed at identifying, mitigating, and investigating cybersecurity incidents. It is a cybersecurity approach that merges two key disciplines, digital forensics involves investigating cyber threats to collect digital evidence for legal action against cybercriminals. On the other hand, incident response focuses on detecting and mitigating ongoing cyberattacks. These services involve proactive measures such as threat detection, containment, and recovery in the face of a security breach, as well as reactive digital forensics investigations that include evidence collection, analysis, and reporting".

"Kaspersky's Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) offering provides comprehensive tools and services for detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents. It combines advanced threat intelligence together with forensic capabilities, allowing organizations to manage and mitigate cyber threats effectively. The solution provides real-time monitoring, detailed forensic analysis, and actionable strategies to help further enhance the organizations' security postures."

"We are grateful for the recognition our Incident Response and Digital Forensics have received from QKS Group. We participate in thorough evaluations like these to independently validate that our services have the strong capabilities needed to predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks, thereby enabling businesses to comprehensively protect all their resources," comments Veniamin Levtsov, Vice President, Center of Business Expertise, Kaspersky.

The Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services market has become an essential part of today's cybersecurity strategies. With cyber-attacks on the rise in number and increasing sophistication, this service provides an absolutely necessary feature for every entity looking to add a core component of cybersecurity to its strategy. Current drivers behind this growth include mounting data breaches, compliance requirements by regulatory bodies, and necessity to quickly detect and mitigate threats. Such alarming activities from the enemies of IT prompted an upsurge in demand for specialized DFIR services among organizations who have been facing ransomware attacks, phishing tactics, and insider threats. Organizations want not just to respond but also to try and build overall resilience by using expert forensic analysis and strategy for incident response.

About KASPERSKY:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com .

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

