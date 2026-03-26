Kaspersky positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR), 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Extended Detection and Response (XDR), 2025 vendors.

Kaspersky, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced that it has named Kaspersky a Technology Leader in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR), 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As per Sofia Ali, Associate Director & Principal Analyst at QKS Group "Kaspersky XDR is advancing the XDR market by moving beyond basic signal correlation and building a unified detection fabric that blends endpoint, network, identity, and cloud telemetry into a coherent analytical layer. Its strength lies in transforming Kaspersky's deep endpoint expertise into a broader, context-driven response ecosystem one that enables SOC teams to detect, interpret, and neutralize sophisticated threats with far greater precision and operational efficiency."

"We are proud to be named a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Extended Detection and Response by QKS Group. This recognition validates our approach to XDR: creating a unified platform that seamlessly collects and correlates telemetry across endpoints, networks, identity, and cloud environments. By integrating our deep endpoint expertise into a broader cybersecurity ecosystem, we help organizations neutralize sophisticated threats more precisely and efficiently," comments Ilya Markelov, Head of Unified Platform Product Line at Kaspersky.

Additional Resources:

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

Media Contact:

prhq@kaspersky.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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