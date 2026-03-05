Kaspersky is Positioned as the Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Email Security by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of leading Enterprise Email Security vendors.

Kaspersky, with its multi-layered email protection and research-led threat intelligence integration, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Kaspersky as a 2025 Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Email Security, 2025.

Arpita Dash, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Kaspersky continues to strengthen its position in the enterprise email security market by combining real-time threat intelligence with technical precision. Kaspersky Security for Mail Server (KSMS) provides multi-layered detection capabilities enriched with extensive global analytical data from Kaspersky Expertise Centers. Advanced technological features, including QR code phishing detection, scanning of password-protected archives, flexible sender authentication, and adaptive spam filtering, expand KSMS's ability to address diverse and evolving attack vectors.

The solution is designed to support any enterprise email infrastructure – on-premises, cloud or hybrid – delivering both gateway- and mailbox-level protection. As Kaspersky advances its roadmap with deeper cloud integrations and extended phishing protection, it continues to strengthen visibility, detection accuracy, and response effectiveness across enterprise email."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of Enterprise Email Security providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™, offering strategic insights to help buyers evaluate vendor capabilities, technology differentiation, and market presence.

Alexander Rumyantsev, Senior Product Manager at Kaspersky, says: "Being recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for Enterprise Email Security validates our strategic focus on combining advanced detection technologies, and globally sourced threat intelligence within a single platform. Email remains one of the most exploited entry points for targeted attacks, which is why we continuously enhance Kaspersky Security for Mail Server with deeper visibility, adaptive protection, and seamless integration into broader security ecosystems. This recognition from QKS Group reflects our ongoing commitment to helping organizations strengthen resilience against sophisticated email-borne threats while maintaining flexibility across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments."

Additional Resources

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure and governments around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

Media Contact:

Kaspersky Corporate Communications

Email: prhq@kaspersky.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals through strategic business and growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our clients' organizations as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive intelligence and strategic insights to support growth strategy, competitive positioning, and operational excellence in today's dynamic business environment.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contact:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton, Massachusetts 01949,

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/kaspersky-is-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2025-spark-matrix-enterprise-email-security-by-qks-group-1619

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg