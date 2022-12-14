Kartik Jobanputra - Founder & CEO of UAE-based Splashlight Studios - invited to be a member of the esteemed Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Close-Knit Community of Successful Business Owners and Leaders with diverse and extensive experience in leadership, management, customer engagement, technology & growth.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kartik Jobanputra, Founder and CEO of Splashlight Studios, has been invited to be a member of the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Splashlight Studios is one of the largest, fully integrated e-commerce content studio spaces in Dubai. Splashlight Studios raised $1 million from investors in the Middle East as seed funding in Dec 2020. Also awarded as the startup of the year 2022.

Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO Splashlight Studios

It has partnered with enterprise brands such as Al Shaya, Emaar, GMG (sunandsandsports), MAF (Majid Al Futtaim ), Apparel Group, Landmark Group and others.

Aside from this, Kartik has put together a team of experts to develop a tech-first platform that will manage the end-to-end need for brands selling on e-commerce globally. He is looking forward to officially launching this product in Q1 '23.

Kartik Jobanputra was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. The criteria for acceptance included a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

"We are honoured to welcome Kartik into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Kartik will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Kartik will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am honoured to be invited to be a member of the distinguished Forbes Business Council. I look forward to making the most of this opportunity and optimally facilitating mutual growth and development," said Kartik Jobanputra Founder and CEO, Splashlight Studios.

In addition, Kartik will also benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

ABOUT SPLASHLIGHT STUDIOS

Founded by Kartik Jobanputra, Splashlight Studios is one of the largest fully vertically integrated e-commerce content studios in Dubai that is managed on a proprietary studio management tool, that gives customers a real-time dashboard view of the status of their content creation journey. Splashlight studios have curated in-house creative / tech teams operating in a state-of-the-art fully functional 6500 sqft space.

Please visit www.splashlight-studios.com to learn more

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968346/Kartik_Jobanputra_Splashlight_Studios.jpg

SOURCE Splashlight Studios