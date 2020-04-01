Karo Pharma Publishes the 2019 Annual Report

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 1 April 2020, Karo Pharma is publishing its annual report for 2019 on the company's website, www.karopharma.com.

ABOUT KARO PHARMA

Karo Pharma specialises in the sales and marketing of prescription drugs and over the counter products for everyday healthcare. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 1 April, at 15:00 CET.

