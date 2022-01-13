Karo Pharma completes the acquisition of Sylphar International NV

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo") today announces that the previously announced acquisition of the Belgian fast-growing digital-first brand company Sylphar International NV ("Sylphar") for EUR 290m has been successfully completed according to plan.

The transaction is expected to contribute positively to Karo's market position and further enhance Karo's strong platform for continued growth, particularly in the digital marketplace.

Effective today, Robin List, CEO of Sylphar, shall join the Karo Corporate Management Team, reporting to Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO. Robin shall continue to manage the Sylphar businesses and will be instrumental in the integration and forward operations of the combined companies.

This information is such that Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons indicated above, on 13 January at 15:30 CET.

