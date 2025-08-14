Kandao Partners with Fraunhofer IIS to Elevate Audio Performance Across Its Product Line

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao Technology, an award-winning innovator in 360° imaging and video conferencing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Fraunhofer IIS, one of the world's most renowned audio research institutions. This partnership brings Fraunhofer IIS's advanced upHear audio technologies into Kandao's Meeting Series and QooCam 360 cameras, further enhancing the sound experience across our products.

Kandao Partners with Fraunhofer IIS to Elevate Audio Performance

Focusing on sound clarity and intelligent audio and visual combination, Kandao refines how users hear and connect. By integrating Fraunhofer IIS's world-class upHear audio processing, Kandao has significantly improved voice clarity, reduced latency, and implemented precise robust echo cancellation — key factors in our Zoom certification success for Kandao Meeting devices.

About Fraunhofer IIS

Fraunhofer IIS, part of the esteemed Fraunhofer Society in Germany, is internationally recognized for pioneering audio formats such as MP3 and AAC. With decades of expertise in audio signal processing and immersive sound, their technologies are foundational in consumer electronics, professional broadcasting, and communications worldwide.

Audio Advancements Across Kandao's Product Line

QooCam 360 Cameras now feature immersive spatial audio capture for a more realistic sound environment reproduction, intelligent noise reduction to minimize background distractions, and wind noise suppression to ensure clear audio capture in outdoor settings.

Kandao Meeting Series devices are enhanced with advanced audio processing technologies from the upHear catalogue such as superior acoustic echo cancellation and AI-based noise cancellation. Together they facilitate crystal-clear and uninterrupted communication, and 360-degree high quality audio pickup and ensure that every participant is clearly heard.

This partnership between Kandao and Fraunhofer IIS is more than just a collaboration — it is a shared vision to revolutionize how technology connects with people. Together, Kandao and Fraunhofer IIS are raising the bar for audio innovation worldwide.

