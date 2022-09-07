Kanbanize 9 Bridges the Strategy-to-Execution Gap with Kanban & OKRs

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanbanize, an Agile project & portfolio management software, combines the power of the workflow management method Kanban and the goal-setting framework Objectives & Key Results (OKRs) in its latest product update. This way, senior-level executives get a complete solution to close the strategy-to-execution gap by visualizing their goals and connecting them to work execution in a single place.

Strategy implementation is often cited by different studies as one of the main reasons why strategies fail. The disconnect between high-level goals and their day-to-day execution results in poor communication of the main business priorities across the organization. This creates a major obstacle for companies who are looking to embrace agility and adapt to the ever-changing market conditions in today's turbulent business environment.

While the Kanbanize platform is known for using Kanban for Agile project management, it has now introduced OKRs to answer the challenge of poor strategy execution. Within the software, managers can create strategic objectives and key results while leveraging interconnected Kanban boards to break down work (projects, tasks, etc.) and gain transparency over all moving parts of the organization. At a single glance, all stakeholders can measure both OKRs and work progress to understand how daily activities contribute to achieving high-level goals.

The Kanbanize team believes the combination of OKRs and Kanban comes naturally to create coherent actions across an organization. This enables companies to focus on the work that matters and be agile when strategic goals change.

Additionally, with the software's reimagined UI design and commitment to continuous improvement, Kanbanize aims to create a complete work management platform. Ultimately, the company's vision is to help people do meaningful work and, by that, accelerate innovation.

You can learn more about Kanbanize 9 here.

About Kanbanize

Kanbanize is enterprise-ready Kanban software for agile project, product, and portfolio management. It provides visibility across all teams, connects strategy with execution, and helps teams deliver faster. Built upon the idea that all processes evolve, Kanbanize can easily adapt to changes in your organization, regardless of it being a start-up or a fortune 100 enterprise.



Equipped with the most advanced feature set in the industry and a support team that is second to none, Kanbanize is a trusted vendor for more than 1000 companies and 200+ partners all over the world.

SOURCE Kanbanize