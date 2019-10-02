Kamux Will Open a Showroom in Sundsvall in Sweden

HELSINKI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is opening a new showroom in Sundsvall in Sweden during the second quarter in 2020.

Sundsvall will replace Gothenburg

"Due to city zoning and restrictions in Gothenburg, we have made a change of plans and will be opening a new showroom in Sundsvall instead of Gothenburg. It is unfortunate but luckily we were able to find an interesting location as a replacement. The Sundsvall showroom fits well into our plans. Gothenburg is an interesting city for us and therefore, we plan to come back to a possible opening at a later stage," says Robin Toss, Swedish Country Director.

Sundsvall is situated about 340 kilometres north of Stockholm. It is a vibrant harbour city with 100.000 inhabitants.

A port city with a lot of passenger traffic

"Sundsvall is a city characterized by lively international shipping. There are about 200.000 passengers yearly using Sundsvall ferry terminals. The Kamux showroom will be located in Sundsvall's key commercial area Birsta," says Robin Toss, Swedish Country Director.

Digital presence is driving showroom sales

"From the start, Kamux's business model has been a combination of traditional customer service and strong digital presence which enables customers beyond the store's reach to find us online. The strong digital presence and online customer experience are driving our showroom sales. Having said that, you can't underestimate the significance of a showroom location in retail business," says Olli Kilpi, Director of International Business.

Training for work

"Kamux has a unique training programme where new employees will have the opportunity to learn the profession and customer service skills. We'll start recruiting the Sundsvall sales team late this autumn. The right attitude is key, so previous experience in car sales is not essential," says Robin Toss, Swedish Country Director.

