Kamux's Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2019 Published

KAMUX CORPORATION Stock Exchange Release 20 March, 2020 at 15:30

HELSINKI, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux has today published its Annual Report for the year 2019 at https://www.kamux.com/en/releases-and-publications/reports-and-presentations/

The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report 2019 consists of the Annual Review, the Board of Director's Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement. Documents are available in Finnish and English.

Kamux Corporation

Media and investor contacts:

Director of Communications, Satu Otala

tel. +358 400 629 337

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

