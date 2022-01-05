Kamux moves to larger premises in Petikko, Vantaa

HELSINKI, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is relocating to larger premises in Petikko in Vantaa.

"Petikko is a great location for a car dealership on Ring Road III, and now we are able to move to a larger showroom space in the same area. We are relocating to the Viisari shopping centre, which is located south of Ring Road III. The showroom space will also be more functional for us. We'll start to do car sales in the location already in May," says Jani Saarinen, Regional Manager of Kamux Finland.

Larger showroom size is based on strategy

"According to our strategy, we will focus on larger showrooms in the future, and part of that development is expansion of existing stores. Larger showrooms will strengthen our foothold and it's great that we are also getting stronger in the metropolitan area. Our business model is based on a multi-channel approach, where the store network is only part of our customer service. Online and chat is very important, but it is supported by our brick-and-mortar stores," Saarinen continues.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

