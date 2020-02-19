Kamux Keeps Expanding in Sweden

HELSINKI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a specialist in the purchase and sale of used cars, continues to grow in Sweden.

"We'll be expanding further in Sweden. We'll continue to widen our selection and network. Our entire range of over 1,000 used cars is available to our customers throughout Sweden through the web. Our growth is a clear indication of customer needs that we are able to serve with our business model. We'll be opening a new showroom in Värmdö during early summer 2020," says Robin Toss, Country Director of Kamux Sweden.

Värmdö is located near Stockholm city towards east. It is a part of greater Stockholm and a vibrant summer destination as well.

Efficiency means affordable prices for customers

Professional purchasing, efficiency and low-cost model enable us to offer affordable prices to our customers.

"A used car is a smart choice. Kamux co-operates with an impartial third party when testing and inspecting cars. We want that our customers have peace of mind when buying a used car," Toss says.

"Kamux has also a good selection of commercial vehicles. It includes everything from multi-purpose vehicles to light lorries for both entrepreneurs and private individuals whose leisure-activity transports require a pulling vehicle," Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux's Director of International Business, says.

Kamux values customer service attitude

"For us, the right attitude is important - we do not think it is necessary to have a previous experience with car sales. Kamux trains new employees to learn the job, and good customer service is of utmost importance to us. I'd like to encourage people outside car industry to apply. We'll start recruiting Värmdö team soon," says Robin Toss.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 240,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

