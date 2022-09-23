Kamux has combined two showrooms in Germany

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 23.9.2022 at 13:00

HAMEENLINNA, Finland, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, continues to focus its operations on larger showrooms in line with its strategy and has closed its showroom in Wentorf, Germany, opened in 2018. The Wentorf showroom was closed during the summer 2022 and its operations have been transferred to the nearby showroom in Nedderfeld. Personnel from the Wentorf showroom have moved to other Kamux showrooms operating in the Hamburg metropolitan region and the total number of Kamux showrooms in Germany is now seven.

"In line with our strategy, we will focus on larger showrooms in the future and therefore we chose not to exercise our option to extend the lease agreement for the Wentorf store. A larger showroom allows us to keep a wide selection of cars on display and also to differentiate tasks, which supports purchasing activities and processes related to the inspection and processing of cars. We are of course constantly looking for attractive new locations in order to accelerate growth in the German market, as a comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of our cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business with us," says Martin Verrelli, Kamux's Country Director for Germany.

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 76 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

