Kamux expands in Pori - larger premises for passenger cars, and at the same time a commercial vehicle showroom will be opened

HELSINKI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, is relocating to larger premises in Lotskeri in Pori, and opening a commercial vehicle store at the same time. Kamux's future store in Pori will be significantly larger than before, with a total capacity of 250-300 cars in the 3 200 square metre premises.

"We have been selling cars in Pori for 15 years, and now, in line with our strategy, we will be able to expand our operations to a larger store size and add commercial vehicles to our selection. In the mega store, we will be able to offer our customers a wide range of makes and models for people's mobility needs, as well as cars for professional use suitable for entrepreneurs," says Jani Saarinen, Regional Manager of Kamux Finland.

Kamux's Pori mega store will open in April in the former K-Rauta premises on Pohjoisväylä.

Large brick-and-mortar stores and digital shopping together to serve customers

Customers can also easily shop and buy cars through digital channels. At Kamux, the range of cars is not limited to just one store. The entire Kamux's selection of more than 5 000 cars is easily and conveniently accessible to customers, regardless of where the car of interest is physically located. The cars are transferred wherever the customer is.

"Our business model is based on omni-channel approach, where the store network is only part of our customer service. Online and chat are very important, but it is supported by our brick-and-mortar stores, where our strategy is to focus on a bigger store size in the future," continues Jani Saarinen.

For more information:

Jani Saarinen, Kamux Finland, Regional Manager, tel. +358 40 720 3349

Satu Otala, Kamux communications, tel. +358 40 164 5036

ir@kamux.fi

www.kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-expands-in-pori---larger-premises-for-passenger-cars--and-at-the-same-time-a-commercial-vehicl,c3492277

SOURCE Kamux