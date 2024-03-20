Kamux Corporation starts repurchasing own shares

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 20.3.2024 at 8:45

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation has decided to start a repurchase programme of the company's own shares. The shares shall be repurchased to be used as part of the reward payments of the long-term incentive plan for the Group's key persons for 2024-2026 and the Green Lions matching share plan for Group's key employees.

The repurchase of own shares shall start on March 21, 2024 at the earliest, and end by April 17, 2024, at the latest. The maximum number of shares to be acquired during this term is 135,000, corresponding to approximately 0.3% of the company's total number of shares. However, the maximum amount to be used for the repurchase of shares under the term is EUR 810,000. The shares shall be acquired in a proportion other than the shareholdings of the shareholders in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchase of own shares will be financed by the company's distributable free equity.

The company intends to continue to carry out similar repurchase programmes of own shares in the future for share-based incentive schemes.

The decision is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of 2023 for the Board of Directors to decide in one or more tranches on the repurchase of a maximum of 2,000,000 own shares of the company, corresponding to approximately 5 per cent of the company's existing shares.

Kamux Corporation has a total of 40,017,420 shares. Kamux Corporation currently holds 9,053 own shares.

