Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 22.3.2024

News provided by

Kamux

22 Mar, 2024, 18:10 GMT

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22.3.2024 at 18:30

HELSINKI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 22.3.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date                      22.3.2024
                            
Bourse trade                   Buy

Share                              KAMUX
                            
Amount                          10,000 Shares
            
Average price/ share      5,7075 EUR
            
Total cost                        57,075.00 EUR

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 29,053 shares including the shares repurchased on 22.3.2024. 

On behalf of Kamux Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj 

Janne Sarvikivi   Sami Huttunen

For more information, please contact:
CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation--share-repurchase-22-3-2024,c3951110

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Kamux Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.3.2024

Kamux Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.3.2024 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 21.3.2024 Bourse trade Buy Share KAMUX Amount 10 000 Shares...

Kamux's updated strategy for 2024-2026 and long-term targets

Kamux Corporation organizes a Capital Markets Day today, March 20, 2024, starting at 14:00 EET, where the company presents its updated strategy for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics