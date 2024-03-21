Kamux Corporation ANNOUNCEMENT 21.3.2024

Kamux Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.3.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 21.3.2024

Bourse trade Buy

Share KAMUX

Amount 10 000 Shares

Average price/ share 5,5948 EUR

Total cost 55 948,00 EUR

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 19 053 shares including the shares repurchased on 21.3.2024

On behalf of Kamux Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

For more information, please contact:

CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757

