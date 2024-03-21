Kamux Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.3.2024
21 Mar, 2024, 16:57 GMT
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 21.3.2024
Bourse trade Buy
Share KAMUX
Amount 10 000 Shares
Average price/ share 5,5948 EUR
Total cost 55 948,00 EUR
Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 19 053 shares including the shares repurchased on 21.3.2024
On behalf of Kamux Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For more information, please contact:
CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757
