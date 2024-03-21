Kamux Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.3.2024

Kamux

21 Mar, 2024, 16:57 GMT

Kamux Corporation   ANNOUNCEMENT   21.3.2024

HELSINKI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kamux Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.3.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date                          21.3.2024

Bourse trade                      Buy

Share                                 KAMUX

Amount                            10 000  Shares

Average price/ share         5,5948  EUR

Total cost                           55 948,00  EUR

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 19 053 shares including the shares repurchased on 21.3.2024

On behalf of Kamux Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi   Sami Huttunen

For more information, please contact:  

CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757    

www.kamux.com

