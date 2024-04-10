Kamux Corporation: Share repurchase 10.4.2024

HELSINKI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 10.4.2024 at 18:30

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 10.4.2024



Bourse trade Buy



Share KAMUX



Amount 8,000 Shares

Average price/ share 5.9085 EUR

Total cost 47,268.00 EUR

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 112,714 shares including the shares repurchased on 10.4.2024.

On behalf of Kamux Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

For more information, please contact:

CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

