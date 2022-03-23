Kamux Corporation Stock exchange release March 23, 2022 at 15:00 (EET)

HELSINKI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation's Annual Report 2021 has been published today. The Annual Report consists of the Annual Review, the Board of Director's Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report 2021.

Kamux publishes the Finnish language version of the Annual Review in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

