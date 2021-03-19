Kamux Corporation Stock exchange release March 19, 2021 at 15:00 (EET)

HELSINKI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been published today. The Annual Report consists of the Annual Review, the Board of Director's Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report 2020.

For the first time, Kamux publishes the Finnish language version of the Annual Review in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a PDF file. A XHTML file is attached to the Finnish language version of this release. The Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release as PDF files. The materials are also available on www.kamux.com.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

