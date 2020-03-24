Kamux Corporation: Repurchase of Own Shares on 24 March 2020

HELSINKI, March 24, 2020

Kamux Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 24 March 2020

In the Nasdaq Helsinki

Date                                    24 March 2020

Exchange transaction           Buy

Share trading code               KAMUX

Amount, shares                   28754

Average price/share, EUR     5,540421

Total cost, EUR                   159309,26

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 59 207 own shares (KAMUX) including the shares repurchased on 24 March 2020.

On behalf of Kamux Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Marko Niemi             Jemina Hukkanen

Further information:

Marko Lehtonen

CFO

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

