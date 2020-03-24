Kamux Corporation: Repurchase of Own Shares on 24 March 2020
24 Mar, 2020, 17:08 GMT
HELSINKI, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 March 2020 AT 18:45 EET
Kamux Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 24 March 2020
In the Nasdaq Helsinki
Date 24 March 2020
Exchange transaction Buy
Share trading code KAMUX
Amount, shares 28754
Average price/share, EUR 5,540421
Total cost, EUR 159309,26
Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 59 207 own shares (KAMUX) including the shares repurchased on 24 March 2020.
On behalf of Kamux Corporation
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Marko Niemi Jemina Hukkanen
Further information:
Marko Lehtonen
CFO
Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
