Kamux Corporation: Repurchase of Own Shares on 23 March 2020

News provided by

Kamux

23 Mar, 2020, 17:28 GMT

HELSINKI, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Kamux Corporation  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   23 March 2020 AT 19:15 EET

Kamux Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 23 March 2020

In the Nasdaq Helsinki

Date  23 March 2020

Exchange transaction  Buy

Share trading code  KAMUX

Amount, shares  28130

Average price/share, EUR   5,288836

Total cost, EUR   148774,96

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 30 453 own shares (KAMUX) including the shares repurchased on 23 March 2020.

On behalf of Kamux Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Marko Niemi    Ville Viertola

Further information:

Marko Lehtonen
CFO

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation--repurchase-of-own-shares-on-23-march-2020,c3066575

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Kamux

Also from this source

Kamux's Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2019 Published...

Supplement to Kamux Corporation's Stock Exchange Release...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Kamux Corporation: Repurchase of Own Shares on 23 March 2020

News provided by

Kamux

23 Mar, 2020, 17:28 GMT