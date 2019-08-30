Kamux Corporation: Flagging Notification in Accordance With Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

News provided by

Kamux

30 Aug, 2019, 13:58 BST

Kamux Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Flagging Release) 30 August 2019 at 15:30

HELSINKI, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux Corporation has on 29 August 2019 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and voices of Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy in Kamux Corporation has exceeded the 15 percent threshold. The threshold was exceeded on August 28, 2019. Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy, a company controlled by closely associated persons, hold in total 6,010,536 shares in Kamux Corporation, which corresponds to 15.02 per cent of all shares and votes in Kamux Corporation.

Total positions of Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capittal Oy subject to the notification:

% shares and voting rights

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15.02%

40,017,420

Position of previous notification

-

-

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights


Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN-code

FI4000206750 

Direct

5,638,679

14.09%

Indirect

371,857

0.93%

A TOTAL

6,010,536

15.02%

Kamux Corporation
Communications
ir@kamux.fi
Telephone: +358-400-629-337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 48 car showrooms in Finland, sixteen in Sweden and four in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 220,000 used cars, of which 46,596 were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation--flagging-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-securities-,c2892717

SOURCE Kamux

Also from this source

Kamux Corporation's Half Year Financial Report for January 1-June ...

Invitation to a Press Conference: Kamux Corporation's Half Year...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Kamux Corporation: Flagging Notification in Accordance With Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

News provided by

Kamux

30 Aug, 2019, 13:58 BST