Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release / Flagging Release, 5.4.2024 at 16:00

ESPOO, Finland, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation has received on April 5, 2024 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA"), according to which the total holding of funds (Finnish Fund) managed by Danske Bank A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) in Kamux Corporation shares and votes has decreased below five (5) percent on April 4, 2024. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of funds managed by Danske Bank A/S subject to the notification:

% of shares and
voting rights

Total number of shares
and voting rights of
issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

4.95 %

40,017,420

Position of previous notification

5.01 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights


Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and voting
rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN-code

FI4000206750

Direct (SMA 9:5)

0

0 %

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

1,979,160

4.95 %

A TOTAL

1,979,160

4.95 %

