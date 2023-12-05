Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux

05 Dec, 2023, 15:10 GMT

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release / Flagging Release, 5.12.2023 at 16:45

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation has received on December 5, 2023 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA"), according to which the total holding of funds (Finnish Fund) managed by Danske Bank A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) in Kamux Corporation shares and votes has increased above five (5) percent on December 4, 2023. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was acquisition of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of funds managed by Danske Bank A/S subject to the notification:

                                   

% of shares and voting rights

                                   

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

                                   

Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

 

5.01 %

 

40,017,420

                                   

Position of previous notification

 

4.95 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

                                   

                                   

A: shares and voting rights


Number of shares and voting rights

                                   

% of shares and voting rights

                                   

Class/type of shares

                                   

ISIN-code

                                   

FI4000206750

                                   

Direct (SMA 9:5)

 

0

 

0 %

                                   

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

 

2,004,916

 

5.01 %

                                   

A TOTAL

 

2,004,916

 

5.01 %

For further information, please contact:
Head of Communications & IR, Katariina Hietaranta, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com 

