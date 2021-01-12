Kamux continues to expand by opening a mega store in Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a specialist in the purchase and sale of used cars, continues to grow in Sweden by opening a mega store in Gothenburg.

"Kamux continues to expand with resolution in Sweden. The Gothenburg store perfectly complements our showroom network, and at the same time it will expand our offering to our customers. I am delighted that with the new store, Kamux will have a prominent presence in Gothenburg, which is the second largest city in Sweden. The store, which will open in May 2021, will be Kamux's largest store in Sweden," Karri Kauppila, acting Country Director of Kamux Sweden, says.

The Kamux Gothenburg store will be located in Hisings Kärra which is a vibrant retail area with excellent connections. The nearest other Kamux stores, Borås and Varberg, are only 60-70 kilometers away which is logistically efficient.

Digital and showroom network together create customer experience

"Kamux's way of doing car sales is an omnichannel approach, and the importance of digital channels in purchasing process is essential. However, brick and mortar stores have their role in serving customers, as well as in brand and awareness building. The Gothenburg store premises and yard area can accommodate a total of more than 300 cars, which means an expanding selection. Our mega store serves not only people in Gothenburg but all our customers," Kauppila says.

Prices and trust are key

"Kamux's professional purchasing, efficiency and low-cost structure enable an affordable price level, and a used car is a smart choice. For us, customer trust is very important - we want a used car to be bought with peace of mind. The importance of trustworthiness is emphasized in remote selling. Our growth and expansion indicate clearly that there is a demand for our business concept in the Swedish market," Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business at Kamux, says.

For more information, please contact:

Karri Kauppila, Kamux Ab, acting Country Director, tel. +358 40 715 43 43

Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux Corporation, Director of International Business, tel. +358 40 727 5856

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

