Kamikoto wins big at the 9th edition of Global Brand Awards

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamikoto, a prestigious Japanese knife brand, has won the "Best Japanese Steel Knives, Japan" for 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends.

Commenting on Kamikoto winning the awards, Shiv Kumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Not only are their knives sharp, but Kamikoto's brand is certainly a formidable one to dice with. Whilst competitors have cut corners of their game despite the odds stacked against them."

Commenting on winning the award, Tsuyoshi Inagaki (Customer Relationship Manager) said, "We are deeply honoured and humbled to receive this award. We will continue to strive to meet the requirements of our clientele and ensure we don't compromise on the rigorous quality standards."

About Kamikoto

Kamikoto handcrafts knives from Japanese steel. Each Kamikoto knife is handcrafted with precise attention and care, employing traditional skills handed down by expert knifemakers through the centuries. Kamikoto is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and sources its steel from select and carefully chosen steel mills on Honshu 本州 island of Japan, from the prefectures of Niigata 新潟市, Ibaraki 茨城県and Kanagawa 神奈川県, among others. Kamikoto knives are solemn blades made for a lifetime, crafted for chefs and knife enthusiasts. Kamikoto is the #1 choice of some of the best chefs in the world working in Michelin star restaurants worldwide.

Each Kamikoto knife goes through a rigorous 19-step process that takes several years from start to finish to complete. With more than 100 years of experience between them, our expert bladesmiths handcraft knives using traditional techniques perfected over generations of knifesmiths, polishing and sharpening our blades to an excruciatingly fine edge. Each blade is inspected individually before it leaves our workshop, ensuring that every Kamikoto knife stays true to the legacy of crafting single-bevel Japanese steel knives of exceptional quality. Kamikoto knives are a study in skill; you feel the spirit of the craft in every piece.

Kamikoto appreciates that a good product is incomplete without excellent service. Our work does not end with the craftsmanship of a flawless blade. Understanding and anticipating a client's needs is integral to the Japanese spirit of omotenashi, or the philosophy of selfless hospitality. Kamikoto's goal is to respond to clients' needs clearly and quickly, delivering the same high quality in Kamikoto 神箏 service as is found in Kamikoto 神箏 products; and to strive to see things from our client's perspective as well as from our own.

"While the world around us has moved to less exacting production techniques, Kamikoto 神箏 has stayed true to its original values based on craftsmanship and quality."

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

