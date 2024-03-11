Kameleoon launches AI Copilot for A/B testing, web and feature experimentation at scale

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kameleoon, the worldwide leader in all-team experimentation, today announced the launch of its AI Copilot , a new suite of capabilities designed to revolutionize the way experimentation teams apply artificial intelligence in web and feature testing.

Kameleoon's AI Copilot offers a suite of capabilities that scale, automate, and simplify processes from test creation to results analysis. "As digital experiences become increasingly complex, the need for intelligent experimentation tools has never been more critical," said Fred De Todaro, Chief Product Officer at Kameleoon. "Our AI Copilot is not just a tool; it's a partner for experimentation teams, enabling them to leverage AI to run more tests, save time, and get new insights."

Kameleoon's AI Copilot provides a practical approach to harnessing AI, addressing key challenges faced by experimentation teams such as generating new variations, targeting and personalization, and data analysis. Its capabilities include:

AI Experiments for scalable test creation thanks to generative AI

AI Predictive Targeting to boost conversions

AI Opportunity Detection for uncovering hidden wins; and

AI Assist for real-time, conversational support and insights on experimentation results.

"Since our first AI-powered feature launched in 2016, Kameleoon has been committed to pioneering AI in experimentation," said Jean-Rene Boidron, CEO of Kameleoon. "AI Copilot represents another groundbreaking innovation, born from our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the industry at large."

Kameleoon's AI Copilot is the result of research and collaboration with a range of clients, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering value-driven AI capabilities.

The launch underscores Kameleoon's position at the forefront of experimentation technology, providing all teams with the tools they need to drive growth.

About Kameleoon

Kameleoon empowers brands to build better products and digital experiences. It is the only optimization solution with Web and Feature Experimentation capabilities in a single, unified platform. Designed to pull all teams together, Kameleoon supports both product and marketing-led teams to increase their experimentation velocity and leverage their tech stacks. HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliant, over 1,000 medium and enterprise-sized brands use Kameleoon to increase customer engagement and power growth.

