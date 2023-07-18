Kama Capital, a premier Middle East-based brokerage firm, has announced an exciting new partnership with Acuity Trading, a leading provider of AI-driven market insights. This alliance sets a new benchmark in providing advanced trading tools and educational materials to its client base.

LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaldoun Hilal, CEO of Kama Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic collaboration with Acuity, as we believe it will empower our clients with the best tools and educational materials to trade with confidence in the market. At our core, we are dedicated to putting our clients' needs first, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with that objective. By integrating Acuity's advanced technology and sophisticated materials, we are taking a significant step towards fulfilling our vision of providing unparalleled resources and empowering our clients with the tools they need to succeed. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Kama Capital and Acuity Trading Forge Powerful Partnership: Elevating Middle East Trading Landscape with AI-Driven Insights

This announcement comes as Kama Capital gears up to serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming Dubai Forex Expo in September, cementing its position as a significant player in the regional financial market landscape.

The partnership will augment Kama Capital's current offerings with Acuity's AI-driven insights, thereby enhancing their clients' ability to navigate the dynamic financial markets effectively. As a result, clients can look forward to receiving more intuitive and detailed market insights to inform their trading decisions, thereby positioning themselves optimally in the fast-paced trading environment.

Andrew Lane, CEO Acuity Trading;

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Kama Capital, a highly respected player in the Middle East's financial sector. This collaboration will blend Acuity's innovative, AI-powered market insights with Kama Capital's strong regional presence and customer-centric approach.

The Middle East is a vibrant, rapidly evolving financial market, and through this partnership, we aim to equip traders in the region with the most advanced tools and insights to navigate the dynamic trading landscape confidently.

We believe this strategic alliance will not only reshape the way financial decisions are made in the region, but also set the stage for a future where data-driven, informed trading becomes the norm. Together with Kama Capital, we look forward to driving innovation and enhancing customer experience."

Kama Capital's alliance with Acuity Trading underscores its commitment to providing its clients with the most innovative and effective tools in the market, continuing to place its clients at the heart of its operations.

About Kama Capital

At KAMA Capital, we strive to be a leading financial institution specializing in trading services. With our extensive market experience, we offer expert financial services and trade in various international markets. Our range of products includes currencies, major indices, spot CFDs, futures, oil, energy, metals, and commodities.

Our focus is on innovation, teamwork, trust, and transparency in all transactions. Through our user-friendly website and mobile applications, we provide integrated financial institution services and currency trading options. Our experienced team offers consultation and support to help clients make informed investment decisions based on the latest market data and trends.

We are committed to maintaining strong client relationships, ensuring integrity and transparency. Continual enhancement of our technology and risk management capabilities ensures that you have access to cutting-edge tools for trading and risk management. Our tailored strategies and skilled teams help you achieve your trading goals. We value open communication with our clients to deliver products and services that meet your needs and expectations.

Follow Kama Capital:

https://www.instagram.com/kamaCapital/

https://www.facebook.com/kamaCapital

https://twitter.com/kamaCapital

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kamacapital/

https://www.youtube.com/@kamacapital

https://t.me/kamacapital

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.

For further information or to request a demo, please visit www.acuitytrading.com

Follow Acuity Trading on social:

Twitter: @acuitytrading

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acuity-trading

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acuitytradingltd/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154515/Kama_Capital_Acuity_Trading_Partners.jpg

SOURCE Kama Capital; Acuity Trading