Kalexius Ranked Among Top Alternative Legal Service Providers by Chambers & Partners

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalexius has been recognized as a premier managed legal service provider in the latest Chambers and Partners rankings.

The ranking focuses on Alternative Legal Service Providers, ranging from dedicated LPO companies to the Big Four's legal operations, and their added value for in-house legal departments. Chambers' research highlights that "today's clients are increasingly turning to more boutique platforms such as […] Kalexius" for high-value and high-volume work such as contract remediation projects or vendor contract management.

Kalexius Founder & CEO Nicolas Leroux explains:

"We are in a unique position to bridge the gap in the legal market between traditional law firms and legal staffing agencies. We allow our clients to focus on their core remit while relying on Kalexius' expertise and efficiency for volume-intensive tasks. We take on large-scale projects and regular workflows to support major financial institutions and other multinationals faced with an increasingly complex regulatory environment and headcount pressure."

The Kalexius method combines people, process and technology to achieve a seamless delivery of complex and long-term projects.

During Chambers' research, Kalexius' clients praised the firm for its responsiveness, availability and practicality.

"Our success stems from our people," Leroux adds. "Our services are run by lawyers for lawyers. We speak the same language so nothing gets lost in translation and we deliver optimal results. We are proud to be recognized by our peers and the legal sector and we are deeply grateful for our clients' trust and loyalty."

This is Kalexius' first ranking by Chambers and Partners.

About Kalexius

Founded in 2011, Kalexius is based in Geneva, Switzerland and operates globally with offices in seven countries. Kalexius offers managed legal services, challenging assumptions about law departments and building innovative and agile solutions that deliver real business impact through revenue acceleration, risk mitigation and cost-reduction. Key practice areas include financial services, intellectual property, regulatory & compliance and corporate work. More information at www.kalexius.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165812/Kalexius_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kalexius