Kaisun Trust and Trustee Services Company Selects PFS-PAXUS

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Fund Systems, a leading provider of global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that Kaisun Trust and Trustee Services Company Limited, a Hong Kong based full-service fund administration firm, has selected their PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.

Kaisun has partnered with PFS-PAXUS, the market-leading specialist alternative fund accounting and fund administration system. PFS-PAXUS is the product of choice for fund administrators of traditional and alternative funds, from long only equity to complex hedge funds, private equity, real estate and myriad additional collective investment vehicle structures spanning all asset classes across the globe. PFS-PAXUS offers a complete back-office fund accounting, multi-currency, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency solution in a single automated fully integrated system.

Commenting upon the successful selection of PFS-PAXUS, Tom Lam, Director of the Kaisun Trust and Trustee Services Company Limited added, "We are focused on expanding our fund administration services; implementing PFS-PAXUS as our core technology will allow us to drive growth in our business."

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$600bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

To learn more please visit: www.pacificfundsystems.com

SOURCE Pacific Fund Systems