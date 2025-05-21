Kailo Medical Acquires REI AI to Transform the Future of Radiology Reporting

Strategic acquisition brings generative AI into structured workflows, reinforcing Kailo's mission to deliver long-term impact through trusted, collaborative innovation.

MELBOURNE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kailo Medical, a global leader in structured reporting for medical imaging, today announced its acquisition of REI AI, a pioneering generative AI company founded by Australian Radiology Registrar, Dr. Reuben Schmidt. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Kailo's ongoing commitment to transforming diagnostic reporting with tools that elevate both precision and clinical efficiency.

Kailo Medical Logo

At the heart of this acquisition lies a shared philosophy: that meaningful technology begins with deep understanding. Both companies are rooted in clinical insight and built with a clear focus on supporting radiologists. With REI AI, Kailo expands its capabilities to include generative reporting technology that will seamlessly integrate into clinical workflows, unlocking new levels of speed, clarity, and consistency.

"This acquisition reflects our belief that the future of radiology should be shaped by those who live it every day." said Bernard Duscher, Co-founder at Kailo Medical. "It empowers Radiologists to concentrate on the clinical question at hand, freeing them from the burden of transcription and allowing them to fully leverage their expertise."

Dr. Reuben Schmidt joins Kailo as Director of Clinical AI, bringing invaluable real-world expertise in the use of large language models in the clinical workflow. His hands-on experience in radiology, combined with a pragmatic approach to AI, ensures that the resulting solutions will enhance rather than disrupt.

"REI AI was built by a radiologist, for radiologists," said Schmidt. "Each feature is designed to remove friction, reduce errors, and help us focus on what really matters - providing high quality patient care."

REI AI was created in response to rising imaging volumes, outdated reporting systems, and the growing need for smarter, more responsive tools. REI's technology offers:

Natural dictation, elevated : Converts traditional voice dictation into structured, high-quality reports, preserving clinician workflow while improving speed and accuracy.

: Converts traditional voice dictation into structured, high-quality reports, preserving clinician workflow while improving speed and accuracy. Real-time error detection : Uses LLMs to identify potential issues within reports before finalization, reducing rework and risk.

: Uses LLMs to identify potential issues within reports before finalization, reducing rework and risk. Clinician-led design : Built by a practicing radiologist with firsthand insight into workflow frustrations and opportunities for improvement.

: Built by a practicing radiologist with firsthand insight into workflow frustrations and opportunities for improvement. Unified experience : A streamlined reporting environment that blends structure, flexibility, and clinical intent.

: A streamlined reporting environment that blends structure, flexibility, and clinical intent. Clinically aligned impressions, personalized: Automatically generates impressions in the radiologist's own language, drawing from prior reports, clinical context, available data systems, and preferred templates to ensure consistency, clarity and clinical excellence.

"This is next generation reporting far beyond the digital dictation and voice recognition of yesteryear" said Robert Newman, Co-founder at Kailo Medical. "REI's technology expands Kailo's product lineup while enhancing our existing solutions with new capabilities."

Kailo Medical's acquisition of REI AI reinforces its global strategy, deepening its impact across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, and South Africa, while positioning the company for growth in new international markets.

About Kailo Medical: Kailo Medical is a trusted provider of healthcare interoperability and structured reporting solutions for medical imaging. Headquartered in Melbourne, Kailo supports radiology teams across Australia, Canada, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. Kailo's platform empowers medical imaging organizations to deliver high-quality diagnostic communication that powers progress and builds lasting trust.

About REI AI: REI AI is a clinician-founded generative AI company focused on radiology reporting. Built with a strong emphasis on clinical utility, usability, and ethical AI deployment, REI enables radiologists to work faster and smarter - without compromising quality.

Media Contact: Lauren Therriault, Vice President of Strategic Growth at Kailo Medical, sales@kailomedical.com

