Kailas FUGA Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Kailas FUGA Athletes Seize Victories at One of China's Toughest Races

SIGUNIANG, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading trail running brand Kailas FUGA celebrated its tenth anniversary as sponsor of the Kailas FUGA Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang (UTMS) by bringing elite athletes to experience one of China's most extreme races. Among the world's highest elevation ultra trail races, courses begin at 3400m reaching 4500m. The 35k, 45k, 50k, 75k and 100k races take runners around the Siguniang Mountains, often shrouded in snow and ice. The challenging course attracted elites from China, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and the UK drawn by the tough conditions and stunning backdrop of Mount Siguniang. Kailas FUGA and FUGA Mountain Club saw eight podium positions: 35k: Women's 1st Dasha GOREVA, Men's 3rd Daniel FERNANDEZ; 45k: Women's 1st Guiditta TURINI, Men's 1st William BOFFELLI; 50k: Women's 1st Clementine EBEL, Men's 3rd Kristian CHAPMAN; 75k: Men's 1st Navil SHAIMUHAMCTOV; 100k: Women's 2nd Melinda PARFAIT, Men's 2nd Franco COLLÉ and 3rd Daniel KEPPLER.

FUGA Mountain Club athletes compete in the UTMS 100k.

Since its inauguration in 2014, the Kailas FUGA Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang has become a highly influential trail running event in China with bibs selling out in just eight minutes.

UTMS Founder A Erman said "Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang is one of the most difficult races in the world. Our joint partnership with Kailas FUGA has created an event which is the ultimate endurance test, but balances safety with challenge. We hope Mt. Siguniang can become a world tourist destination."

Kailas FUGA Marketing Director Nina SUN explained "Kailas FUGA's partnership with Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang reflects a key part of our DNA. The extreme conditions of Mt Siguniang bring new opportunities for product development and unique experiences for our athletes where regular gear is not sufficient. It demands the best grip from the shoes and exceptionally durable materials. We like this challenge and so do our athletes."

Kailas FUGA aims to develop and professionalise the trail running industry via sponsorship and inviting global athletes to participate to make it more dynamic and accessible.

Kailas FUGA, Sports Marketing - International Department, Senior Manager Chen Wei said, "Kailas is committed to the promotion and development of mountaineering and adventure sports, focusing on climbing and trail running. Through close involvement in the Siguniang Mountain region, Kailas has built an integrated platform for outdoor activities."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811659/image_5052542_33364500.jpg