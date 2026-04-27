"KAGURABACHI" Set for TV Anime Adaptation by Cypic in April 2027!

A next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump , Kagurabachi (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono) has officially been confirmed for a TV anime adaptation. The original manga is currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and will surpass a cumulative circulation of 4 million copies (including digital editions) with the release of Volume 11 in Japan on Friday, May 1.

Produced by Cypic ( Umamusume: Cinderella Gray , The Summer Hikaru Died ), the anime series is scheduled to begin broadcasting and streaming in April 2027.

To mark the announcement, a teaser visual and trailer have been released alongside a special commemorative illustration and comment from the original author, Takeru Hokazono, as well as comments from Director Tetsuya Takeuchi, Character Designer Keigo Sasaki, and lead voice actor Taihi Kimura, who voices the protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira.

Furthermore, the Kagurabachi World Tour has officially been confirmed. It will feature a screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 and culminate in Japan with the world's first full-length screening of Episode 1.

Kagurabachi is set to begin broadcasting and streaming globally in April 2027, in partnership with MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others.

Introduction

A single stroke opens a new era, cutting a path from Japan to the world—

Weekly Shonen Jump's Neo-Japanese Sword Action series begins here!

From day one, the Kagurabachi manga has captivated fans, weaving a blood-soaked tale of revenge through breathtaking sword-fight sequences.

And now, known for its uncompromising quality, animation studio Cypic brings the story to life with jaw-dropping visuals!

Story

Flames of resolve, kindled by hatred.

Chihiro Rokuhira is a boy who aspires to become a swordsmith, and took daily training under his father Kunishige, a renowned swordsmith. Their days, once filled with laughter, are brutally torn apart by an attack from the mysterious sorcerer organization, the Hishaku.

What is stolen from them are the six Enchanted Blades—swords of immense power capable of shaping the fate of the nation—and the gentle, warm life they once shared.

From that day on, everything changed. In a world engulfed in darkness, Chihiro takes up Enten, the seventh Enchanted Blade left behind by his father, and sets out on a blood-soaked path of revenge.

Teaser Visual & Trailer

The newly released teaser visual captures Chihiro Rokuhira poised with his Enchanted Blade, fixing his gaze forward with fierce determination. In the background, three goldfish—Aka, Kuro, and Nishiki—dance through the air. The composition masterfully blends stillness and motion, signaling the beginning of an epic saga.

The teaser trailer opens with the forge where swords are made, highlighting one of the series' central themes: katana. Set in a Japan where modern landscapes and timeless Japanese aesthetics converge, the trailer vividly brings to life the opening of Chihiro's revenge story. Its weighty atmosphere and palpable tension draw viewers into the singular world of Kagurabachi.

View Teaser Trailer: https://youtu.be/pC39732i1bA

Cast & World Tour Information

Rising star Taihi Kimura, winner of the 2025 Seiyu Awards for Best New Actor, has been cast as the story's protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira.

The Kagurabachi World Tour is set to begin in summer 2026. As part of the tour, exclusive 20-minute preview screenings of Episode 1 will be held at venues across the world.

The tour will culminate in Japan in spring 2027 with the first full-length screening of Episode 1 ahead of its official broadcast. Further details regarding dates and venues will be announced at a later date.

Comments from Takeru Hokazono, Tetsuya Takeuchi, Keigo Sasaki, and Taihi Kimura

Takeru Hokazono (Original Author)

Profile:

His first manga was the one-shot Enten, which won the 100th Tezuka Award in 2020 and was published in Jump GIGA's Spring 2021 issue. He is currently serializing Kagurabachi in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump.

Comment from Takeru Hokazono:

"You know the Rock Lee vs. Gaara fight in Naruto? The manga version is great of course, but isn't the anime's version just incredibly cool? Well, the very person who brought that scene to life is our director! Woo!

The staff is full of amazing people who really know the manga inside and out. I can't wait to see how the animation turns out! Definitely a must-watch!"

Tetsuya Takeuchi (Director)

Profile:

His recent works include Sword Art Online II (Action Animation Director), Lycoris Recoil (Storyboards, Episode Director, Animation Director, Key Animation) and Heavenly Delusion (Battle Scene Storyboards, Episode Director, Animation Director), among others.

Comment from Tetsuya Takeuchi:

"Who would've thought that I'd be directing a popular Shonen Jump anime after working as a key animator on Naruto back when I was just a newbie... you really never know what life has in store.

When you think of Kagurabachi, you think of swords! And more swords! Plus cool characters and intense drama!

I'll work hard to capture all those elements and aim to make a show that both long-time fans of the manga and first-time viewers alike can enjoy!

There's a lot of pressure!"

Keigo Sasaki (Character Design)

Profile:

His recent works include Blue Exorcist and The Seven Deadly Sins, among others.

Comment from Keigo Sasaki:

"Hokazono-sensei's art style is really cool, and I couldn't wait to see his drawings come to life! I jumped into the design process with nothing but that feeling in mind, but it's been an uphill battle.

It's hard... but when I manage to draw something well, it makes me that much happier! The staff and I are working hard every day, and I feel so lucky to be able to participate in this project.

I'll do my absolute best so that everyone can enjoy the anime."

Taihi Kimura (Voice of Chihiro Rokuhira)

Profile:

Affiliated with KEN PRODUCTION. Major roles include Takeshi Narihira in Yin-Yang Kaiten Re:Birth, Adam Krensh in The Beginning After the End, and Leo in TO BE HERO X, among others.

Character Introduction of Chihiro Rokuhira

A quiet boy who sets out on a journey to avenge his father, who was killed by the Hishaku, and to recover the six stolen Enchanted Blades. With the remaining seventh Enchanted Blade in hand, he walks a blood-soaked path.

Comment from Taihi Kimura :

"I'm Taihi Kimura, and I'll be voicing Chihiro Rokuhira!

I'm truly grateful for this opportunity to voice the protagonist of Kagurabachi—an incredible series loved by fans all over the world.

A katana is forged and refined through the art of "tanren," gaining its ultimate strength through the repeated folding of steel.

Chihiro is a quiet young man, but deep in his heart he carries a conviction as unyielding as a sword.

I'm going to give this role my absolute all and pour my heart and soul into it so that Chihiro's unwavering resolve truly resonates with everyone.

Thank you for your support!"

Follow & Repost Campaign Now Underway!

To celebrate the announcement of the anime adaptation, a Follow & Repost campaign is currently running on the official X. Ten lucky winners will be selected by lottery to receive an exclusive teaser visual poster (not for sale). Be sure to check it out!

About KAGURABACHI

Broadcasting and Streaming Information

April 2027

MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others

Staff

Original Work: "Kagurabachi" by Takeru Hokazono (Serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump)

Director: Tetsuya Takeuchi

Character Design: Keigo Sasaki

Production: Cypic

Production Committee Leads: Shochiku & CyberAgent

Cast

Chihiro Rokuhira: Taihi Kimura

Official Links

Original Work

Title: Kagurabachi

Author: Takeru Hokazono

Previously Published: Available online on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA (Chapters 1-17 are currently available for free until May 25 for a limited time) and published in print and digital by Viz Media (English Version).

Copyright Notices

*When featuring the cover art for Kagurabachi Volume 1 or the original illustration by Takeru Hokazono, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru

*When featuring anime image assets, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru,Project Kagurabachi

*Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials

*Single space is needed between "Takeru" and "Hokazono," and between "Project" and "Kagurabachi."

*No space needed after "/(slash)" and ",(comma)."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966146/image8.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC39732i1bA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966145/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966143/Commemorative_Illustration______________Takeru_Hokazono_SHUEISHA.jpg