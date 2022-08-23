Kadence International Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Commitment to Raise the Impact of Research

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadence International unveiled a new brand identity, reflecting the company's mission-driven approach to market research. The new modern and playful look and feel echo Kadence International's brand philosophy, both within the organization and outside of it.

Kadence International's timely brand refresh gives new meaning to all facets of its identity, from positioning itself within the market research industry and its approach to client strategy to extending its visuals, color palette, slogan, and core values.

"We are excited to reveal our new look after many months of planning," said Jodie Shaw, Head of Global Marketing for Kadence International. "Not only are the visuals eye-catching, but the addition of our brand identity, USP, our cultural values, and slogan help differentiate our agency from a slew of other research providers."

"One of the core differences between our firm and others in the space is that we can gain invaluable data and insights from the most difficult to reach audiences," said Ms. Shaw.

"Our talented team are innately curious about why audiences think and behave and how those behaviors can be used to develop better products and services and ultimately drive growth in organizations."

Kadence International provides market intelligence that powers a higher level of decision-making. Internally, Kadence International's curious, dependable, agile, genuine, and futuristic culture drives growth. It partners with leading brands to help them gain a deeper understanding of target audiences and discover "game-changing opportunities."

With a global footprint and radically personal approach, Kadence serves international brands from its offices in the U.S., U.K., Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and China.

The company unveiled the new brand identity at the recent Quirk's market research conference in New York and tested the color palette through advertising campaigns months prior.

"It was a soft launch of sorts," explained Ms. Shaw. "We practice what we preach, so we first wanted to see how our audience would respond and get feedback from our peers."

"Overall, the response was overwhelmingly positive, so we can roll out our new look with confidence."

All new marketing collateral will feature the new logo, images, and colors in sync with Kadence International's new brand identity.

The main elements of Kadence International's brand transition include:

New Brand Tagline: Connecting the dots to elevated decisions.

The logo positions Kadence International as a brand that helps connect the dots to elevated decisions. The nine dots emphasize the importance of data and connecting findings to reveal insights, which allow brands to make high-level decisions. The new tag line, "Connecting the dots to elevated decisions," will now support the logo.

New Brand Colors: The expanded color palette reflects the new approach to market research and the diversity and assortment of different data sets that allow a higher level of decision-making. Green and tangerine are the primary colors. Light orange, watermelon red, and teal are secondary colors, with black, white and greige as background color options.

Kadence International's mission statement, "Our mission is to raise the impact of research," further reiterates the company's continued commitment to the market research industry.

