Kaddra announces the start of $5 million Series A funding, strategic hires and acceleration of European expansion.

By expanding its mobile marketing technology to Europe, Kaddra is positioning itself as the global leader in mobile retargeting.

LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaddra announces today it has started its Series A roadshow to support its growth in Europe, build machine learning with mobile device-focused AI capabilities and invest in strategic appointments. The Series A is the catalyst to develop Kaddra's strategy. Kaddra's growth plan is to build a large scale network of resellers and channel partners consisting of digital marketing agencies and fintech payment gateways. Kaddra's strategic partner 7startup, based in London, is helping Kaddra close this round with global VCs.

Kaddra

eCommerce retailers currently find it hard to keep customers engaged with their brand after they have left their app, leading to a high level of lost sales opportunities with little to no chance of returning. This is where the Kaddra solution helps businesses of all sizes to dynamically retarget customers, both before and after user transactions. Using its unique combination of behavioral data and device ID, Kaddra's retargeting capabilities are unparalleled, with results of up to 75% sales conversion rates.

The proprietary solution makes Kaddra ENGAGE the most powerful mobile retargeting engine in the market. And the plug & play model provides easy access for retailers to simply press a button and run automated triggered and segmented campaigns across multiple audiences.

Strategic hires and new clients

Europe is a key market for Kaddra's global growth. In support of this expansion, Kaddra recently hired Simon Woodthorpe as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Ex-director of agency sales at Shutterstock, Simon brings over 25 years of experience creating high profit commercial models for marketing product licenses, and a deep understanding of how to lead Kaddra with its product-led growth.

Since SMEs account for 99% of all businesses in Europe and for more than 50% of its GDP, Kaddra's automated marketing engine is ideal for the European market where the company has already acquired new clients in the health, food and beverage, grocery and fashion sectors.

Following its EU penetration, Kaddra will then continue its expansion in 2023/2024 to North America. With the world's largest pool of SMEs, the US market is essential to Kaddra's plan of becoming the first global player in the mobile retargeting space.

7startup

"At 7startup, we accelerate, strategically advise, grow & get startups & scaleups funded." Based in London, 7startup partners with visionary founders to build disruptive yet long-term businesses. "We believe Kaddra can revolutionise the retargeting space in global eCommerce." said Amit Khanna, 7startup CEO. "Kaddra plans to use the capital to hire strategic executives to expand in Europe increasing revenues by >5X within 18 months. The newly secured funding will help support product enhancements, including developing machine learning for the platform."

7startup backs only the most innovative technology startups from across the globe. The company then help with funding from seed to Series A and beyond, fueling its startups to become category-defining companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734311/Kaddra_LOGO.jpg

SOURCE Kaddra Pte Ltd