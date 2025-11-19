K2 Security Screening Group Partners with SeeTrue to Advance Efficiency and Consistency in Aviation Worker Screening

BETHESDA, Md. and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Security Screening Group, a leader in aviation security solutions and systems integration, today announced a partnership with SeeTrue, a global leader in AI-powered security screening.

The collaboration combines K2's proven expertise in aviation security deployment, operations, and optimization with SeeTrue's advanced automated threat-detection software to deliver next-generation checkpoint solutions, with a focus on aviation worker screening. The joint initiative will enable airports to achieve new benchmarks in efficiency, detection accuracy, and the employee experience, setting the foundation for the next era of smart, AI-enabled aviation security.

"We are pleased to partner with SeeTrue as part of our ongoing effort to bring cutting-edge technologies to our customers," said Kathy Neiswender, K2 Security Screening Group President. "Our collaboration will ensure that airports can deploy AI-powered technology that not only strengthens security but also enhances the employee experience by streamlining the screening process."

"K2 Security Screening Group's deep operational understanding and hands-on experience in airport security make them an ideal partner," said Assaf Frenkel, SeeTrue Co-Founder and CEO. "Together, we're delivering a solution that enhances accuracy, speeds up screening, and creates consistency across security lanes globally."

This partnership reflects K2's commitment to advancing aviation security with innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance both safety and efficiency.

About K2 Security Screening Group

Bethesda, Maryland-based K2 Security Screening Group is a national leader in the planning, management, installation, and integration of airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems. K2 has provided services at 92% of all TSA-regulated airports in the United States, and team with partners across the aviation industry. Those partners include general contractors and construction companies, original equipment manufacturers, logistics experts, and transportation specialists. The Security Screening Group is a TSA-approved systems integrator (SI) and is the only SI that specializes in non-TSA directed work, emerging technologies, and difficult equipment deployments. Follow K2 on LinkedIn for company news and announcements.

About SeeTrue

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering a secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, making security and travel fast and secure while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit our website at www.seetrue.ai.

