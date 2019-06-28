K2 Intelligence Recognized in Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence is proud to announce that the firm's UK and USA teams have been ranked in the 2019 Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide. The firm, an industry-leading investigative, compliance and cyber defense services firm, earned recognition for its work as a top Business Intelligence & Investigations consultancy UK-wide, a top Business Intelligence & Investigations consultancy USA-Nationwide, and in Forensic Accounting UK-wide.

Described as "highly reputable" with a "central investigatory focus," K2 Intelligence's teams were cited as having played a significant role assisting major investigations, clear in communication, and trusted by clients. According to one peer surveyed, "I give them work and I know it's going to be done well." Chambers also described K2 Intelligence's London presence, which is supported in its EMEA work by offices in Madrid and Geneva noting remarks by an industry expert, "They are part of a serious group who know what they're doing and are alive to legal issues." Chambers described the forensic accounting group as a "hybrid of an accounting and investigations" practice, enjoying a good reputation both in the UK and further afield.

Chambers and Partners is widely recognized by the legal profession as one of the most prestigious directories in the world. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research by over 200 research analysts and interviews with clients and professional references. This year marks an expansion of the Chambers Litigation Support Guide, a comprehensive guide to the leading professional services providers in the UK and US litigation markets, now featuring Business Intelligence & Investigations and Forensic Accountants, alongside other categories.

About K2 Intelligence

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Madrid, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Chicago, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes; regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services.

For more information, visit www.k2intelligence.com.

