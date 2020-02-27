K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network to Sponsor and Speak at AML & ABC Forum in London

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN) today announced the firm's participation in the AML & ABC Forum 2020 in London. The firm will be speaking at and sponsoring the event, held March 10 and 11.

The forum, which is designed to enable the financial services industry to benchmark compliance processes and understand the impact of regulatory developments in anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-bribery and corruption (ABC), will include a panel featuring Michelle Goodsir, managing director in K2 Intelligence FIN's financial crimes risk and compliance practice. The day-one panel— "Aligning AML & ABC: What Are the Benefits?"—will discuss the efficiencies and cost benefits of AML and ABC convergence.

"AML and ABC verticals have historically operated in silos, but this can no longer be the case," said Ms. Goodsir. "I am excited to help guide an important discussion for financial institutions seeking to solidify their compliance programs and bring attention to how these two critical areas can work together to deliver renewed strength to risk and compliance teams."

K2 Intelligence participates in and sponsors a range of events throughout the year. For more information on the AML & ABC Forum 2020, click here.

About K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN)

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Washington, DC, Madrid, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Chicago, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards, and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services. With the addition of Financial Integrity Network (FIN) in 2019, the firm assists financial institutions, sectoral clients, and governments with strategic advisory, policy, controls, and training to protect against the full range of illicit financing threats.

For more information, visit www.k2intelligence.com or www.finintegrity.com.

CONTACT:

Paula Zirinsky

Global Chief Marketing Officer

pzirinsky@K2Intelligence.com

Lindsay Sweeney

Media Relations Manager

lsweeney@K2Intelligence.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999005/K2_Intelligence_and_Financial_Integrity_Network_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.k2intelligence.com



SOURCE K2 Intelligence