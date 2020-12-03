K2 Integrity's Multi-Year Investigation Leads to "Con Queen of Hollywood" Arrest

Firm's investigative efforts brought to light the international scam and aided law enforcement with a critical step in bringing the con artist to justice

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, K2 Integrity is proud to share that as a result of the firm's investigative efforts and collaboration with law enforcement, the individual known as the "Con Queen of Hollywood" has been arrested.

Below is a statement from Jules Kroll, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, K2 Integrity, on behalf of the firm, and statements from Snežana Gebauer, Executive Managing Director and Head of Investigations and Risk Advisory, Americas, K2 Integrity; and Nicoletta Kostianas, Associate Managing Director and Lead Investigator on the "Con Queen of Hollywood" case, K2 Integrity.

Since 2017, K2 Integrity has worked on behalf of clients, both those impersonated and those scammed, to push this case to justice. We are proud that our work identifying the individual and amassing an impenetrable amount of evidence formed the basis of law enforcement's case and, at the end of the day, is helping to finally bring the scammer to justice.

Statements

"K2 Integrity commends the collaborative efforts of the United States, British, and Indonesian law enforcement agencies for their work in bringing the individual known as the 'Con Queen of Hollywood' to justice. We are immensely proud of the investigative tradecraft used by our team, led by Nicoletta Kotsianas, to combat and unmask the threat actor and stop the impersonation scam.

By bringing attention to the impersonation of powerful women in Hollywood and of other prominent high-net-worth individuals, we believe many potential victims were not taken in fully by the scam, which included fronting money—for travel to Indonesia as well as for other expenses—that was never reimbursed.

We are pleased that our referrals to law enforcement officials in multiple agencies and jurisdictions have played a part in ending the actions by this nefarious individual."

– Jules Kroll, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, K2 Integrity

"This started as an investigation into a single impersonation case, but it snowballed from there into an investigation into a series of impersonations. As we investigated deeper, we uncovered a scam of significant magnitude that had been perpetrated for some time, and we engaged in a years-long pursuit of a global con artist that spanned across several continents.

Leveraging the resources of our firm, we continued the investigation to prevent more individuals from being scammed, contributing our time on a pro bono basis. We commend law enforcement and are proud of our ongoing collaboration on this case, bringing it one step closer to justice for all the victims."

– Snežana Gebauer, Executive Managing Director and Head of Investigations and Risk Advisory, Americas, K2 Integrity

"Three years ago, we started investigating a scam that only became more complex with every layer uncovered. Two years ago, we identified our subject and began building a meticulous case against one individual. Now, we have reached one incredible outcome: the first step toward justice for the victims.

This has been an extraordinary journey for our firm and for me personally, too. The outcome would not have been possible without the unwavering support of leadership at K2 Integrity, and the dedication of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies around the globe. I am so proud of the outcome, and hope it brings a level of closure to those impacted by this scam."

– Nicoletta Kotsianas, Associate Managing Director, K2 Integrity

