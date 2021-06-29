K2 Integrity Recognized in Chambers and Partners Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management Guides

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity is proud to announce that the firm's EMEA and USA teams have been ranked in the 2021 Chambers and Partners Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management guides. The firm, a preeminent risk, investigations, compliance, and monitoring firm, earned recognition for its client work in Chambers Litigation Support 2021 for Asset Tracing & Recovery (Investigations Agencies), Global-wide; Business Intelligence & Investigations, USA Nationwide; Business Intelligence & Investigations, UK-wide; and Forensic Accountants, UK-wide. K2 Integrity was also recognized in the inaugural edition of Chambers Crisis & Risk Management for Business Intelligence & Investigations: Pre-Transactional Advisory (Investigative Due Diligence), Global-wide.

In addition to the practice rankings, the following practitioners were recognized as leaders in Chambers Litigation Support 2021:

K2 Integrity is described as "great partner" and "one of the top firms" clients go to with professionals that "always stay on the right side of the line as investigators." The firm is also lauded as "reliable and fully committed to helping" clients solve complex issues. According to clients, the firm is "keenly focused on what changing role technology plays in this field and what technological advances can do to enhance and drive investigations." Further, clients noted that K2 Integrity has a "level of sophistication in asset tracing and recovery that others do not." The forensic accounting team's reputation was further commended as producing "detailed and professional work product on a prompt basis."

"Across the globe, K2 Integrity has built a reputation as a leader in investigations, asset tracing, and business intelligence. This recognition from Chambers validates the exceptional work and game-changing results our teams produced in over 100 countries last year," said Robert Brenner, Co-Managing Partner, K2 Integrity.

Chambers and Partners is widely recognized by the legal profession as one of the most prestigious directories in the world. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research by over 200 research analysts, and interviews with clients and professional references.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard our clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals.

K2 Integrity leverages unmatched multidisciplinary experience to develop cutting-edge solutions, stimulate business opportunities, and shape global economic security in a complex world. Whether it's protecting clients' assets or navigating the complex financial regulatory landscape to help clients identify, manage, and mitigate risk, K2 Integrity is an advisor trusted to meet and exceed clients' goals in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit our website, www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

