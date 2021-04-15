K2 Integrity Launches Investigative Podcast Series "Digging Deeper"

Through storytelling, podcast series offers an inside look at real-world investigations and the tactics that investigators used to solve them

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity today announced the launch of a new investigative podcast series, Digging Deeper, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the investigations industry. Guests will explore real-world cases and share what they uncovered along the way to crack the code for clients. In a recent episode, Jules Kroll, founder of the modern corporate investigations industry, discusses some of the most intriguing cases of his career and how the industry has changed over time.

"Investigative and true crime podcasts have exploded in recent years. With such strong interest in how investigations are conducted, it is our hope Digging Deeper helps shine a light on the industry as few can: via the real-world, exceptional practitioners who, day in and day out, conduct this work for clients across sectors and around the globe," said Robert Brenner, Global Co-Managing Partner, K2 Integrity.

Digging Deeper is hosted by Chris Morgan Jones, a corporate investigator with over 20 years of experience based out of K2 Integrity's London office. The podcast features practitioners sharing insights on cases they worked—highlighting both well-known and documented cases as well as anonymized, never-before-heard tales—including:

To learn more about or listen to K2 Integrity's Digging Deeper, please visit K2 Integrity's website, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify, or Stitcher.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard our clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), a premier strategic advisory firm founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals.

K2 Integrity leverages unmatched multidisciplinary experience to develop cutting-edge solutions, stimulate business opportunities, and shape global economic security in a complex world. Whether it's protecting clients' assets or navigating the complex financial regulatory landscape to help clients identify, manage, and mitigate risk, K2 Integrity is an advisor trusted to meet and exceed clients' goals in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit our website, www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

