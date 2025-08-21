K1 Speed to Award Nearly $80,000 at 2026 E-World Championship

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next spring, racers from K1 Speed locations spanning up to nine countries will compete for a $79,000 prize pool during the 2026 K1 Speed E-World Championship at K1 Circuit in Winchester, Calif. This event will decide the three world champions by each division (junior, teen and adult) and award the largest single-event prize pool in all of karting.

A banner for the K1 Speed E-World Championship, featuring go-karts and drivers in K1 RaceGear karting suits.

Path to E-World Championship

K1 Speed drivers from the United States, England, Italy, France, Mexico, Canada, China, South Korea, and Puerto Rico need to finish their center's Challenge GP league in the top three to earn a spot at the National Championship. From there, the top three from each division at the national level will earn the chance to compete at K1 Circuit in Southern California.

Reflecting the global prestige of the World Champion title, last year's teen podium featured representatives of Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada. The nine overall podium finishers at the E-World Championship will also earn an interview opportunity with K1 Speed and receive placement on K1 Speed's social media.

"The 2026 K1 Speed E-World Championship will be our fourth consecutive year bringing together the best talent K1 Speed centers have to offer," said Content Manager Ryan Jurnecka. "We are happy to provide a platform for amateur racers to learn, thrive and advance further into the world of competitive racing."

$79,000 Prize Pool Breakdown

Adults :

1st Place: $25,000

2nd Place: $15,000

3rd Place: $7,500

Teens :

1st Place: $10,000

2nd Place: $5,000

3rd Place: $2,500

Juniors :

1st Place: $8,000

2nd Place: $4,000

3rd Place: $2,000

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the premier indoor electric kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style electric kart racing to North America. The platform's 100+ kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment concept operates racing centers that feature electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance, and environmental benefits over traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages, and targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.

