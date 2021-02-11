K1 Invests in XTM International to Drive Accelerated Growth and Scale Global Footprint

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM International ("XTM"), a leading provider of translation management software to global blue-chip clients, today announced a growth equity investment from K1 Investment Management, LLC ("K1"), a leading investment firm focusing on high-growth enterprise software companies. The existing management team will retain a significant equity interest in the company and continue to lead the business.

Founded in 2002 by Bob Willans and Andrzej Zydron, the XTM platform is a mission-critical system for global enterprises, employing AI to automate translation processes that increasingly leverage machine translation alongside skilled human translators. The business has been bootstrapped to date, but now brings on an investor with a strong SaaS pedigree to drive accelerated growth and scale its international presence.

"We chose to partner with K1 because they will deliver the resources and expertise needed to take the company to its next level of development," said Bob Willans, CEO of XTM. "The partnership will enable us to scale up our operations and accelerate the delivery of new features in XTM, ensuring improved returns and success for our users. I am extremely proud of the team at XTM who have built the leading enterprise translation management platform on the market today, and believe this is wonderful news for our customers, our team, and the future of XTM."

XTM enables its customers to overcome the increasingly complex problem of localization by centralizing and automating disparate processes, resulting in a cost-efficient, controllable, and scalable content supply chain. Enterprises such as Expedia, Sony, Volvo, and RICOH trust XTM to solve their localization needs.

The strategic investment from K1 marks another significant milestone along XTM's journey and will help fuel continued growth and innovation.

"The translation management market is an evolving and rapidly growing space and XTM is a leader with impressive growth," said Taylor Beaupain, Managing Partner at K1. "We are excited to partner with Bob, Andy and the XTM team to accelerate investments in AI and innovation to deliver the best-in-class translation management solution to our customers."

For more information about XTM please visit https://xtm.cloud/

About XTM

XTM International develops and sells XTM Cloud, an enterprise SaaS translation management system with an integrated computer aided translation tool. Their mission is to help enterprises reach global markets more efficiently by creating, delivering and supporting an industry leading platform to automate and manage all aspects of the localization process.

The system employs AI to deliver advanced automation, has a well-developed REST API and out-of-the-box connectors for most common content management systems and machine translation systems. The flexible and automated workflow streamlines complex localization processes and supply chains while providing project managers with an up-to-date view of the project status. XTM Cloud is designed to be scalable, flexible and agile, with industry open standards at its core.

XTM International's customers include many of the world's leading enterprises in a variety of industries as well as some of the most innovative LSPs.

More information is available at the XTM International website https://xtm.cloud/

About K1

K1 builds category-leading enterprise software companies. As a global investment firm, K1 assists high-growth businesses to achieve successful outcomes, and invests alongside strong management teams that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. With over 100 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes by assisting with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to assist portfolio companies scale efficiently. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 140 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, ChiroTouch, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, Graduway, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information about K1, please visit k1capital.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/k1im.

