K-SWISS Athlete, Cameron Norrie, Beats David Goffin to Advance to the Semi-Finals at Wimbledon

Norrie has been a K-SWISS athlete since 2020. "Our partnership with Cam began three years ago. We liked this playing style and approach to owning everything he does on court. Last year we could see his improvement and confidence grow with every match, starting 2021 ranked in the seventies and finishing the year at number ten. As we continue to invest in our tennis business globally, re-signing Cam to be our global ambassador was a top priority, we were very excited and proud for Cam to be part of our K-Swiss Team through 2024," says Dave Grange, International Brand President of K-Swiss.

During the match, Norrie's footwear of choice continues to be the K-SWISS Ultrashot 3. The new shoe is built for the competitive, aggressive, and powerful tennis player who demands the highest level of performance. The Ultrashot 3 offers maximum energy return with Surge 7.0 midsole technology, 360 Plantar Chassis Support for unlimited lateral movement, and Dragguard 7.0 incorporated into a new durable outsole with superior grip and traction.

In addition to the footwear, Norrie is also wearing the newly redesigned K-SWISS apparel, the Heritage S/S shirt and the Supercharge shorts, which are innovatively designed for fit and function. The lightweight materials incorporated with stealth angles and asymmetrical side create an aerodynamic progressive look that redefines the classic tennis outfit.

Today, Norrie looked and played like a champion. The K-SWISS styles similar to what Norrie wore today at Wimbledon are available on K-Swiss.com.

From the beginning, K-Swiss has been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create tennis shoes that supported the aggressive side-to-side movement. Introduced In 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players.

