K-12 Education Technology Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 45190 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new K-12 Education Technology Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Education Category. The report contains segmentation by Type (LMS, LCMS, LCDS, SRS, Assessment Systems, Collaboration Systems), by Technology (Educational Analytics, Educational Gaming, Educational ERP, Educational Dashboard, Educational Security), by Application (Online, Offline). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

The global K12 Education Technology market size is projected to reach USD 45190 Million by 2026, from USD 11850 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2026.

The demand for the K-12 education technology market is at a turning point. State and local educational agencies are reinventing themselves around remote learning and increasing the value of cost-effectiveness in spending decisions by tightening school budgets. There's an increasing demand among parents for instruments that engage and educate their children.

Major factors driving the growth of K-12 education technology market size are the proliferation of smart devices and seamless internet connectivity and increasing awareness pertaining to the advantages of technology integration in the education sector.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE K-12 EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET

The introduction of technology in education enables schools and universities to deliver creative solutions, such as e-books, Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) interactive content, and recognized university approved online courses. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the k-12 education technology market size.

Growth in the adoption of education technology (EdTech) tools in both the academic and non-academic sectors is expected to have fueled the growth of the k-12 education technology market size. The K-12 and higher education sectors have seen an increased acceptance of EdTech solutions and offerings.

Some of North America's major higher schools and educational organizations are gradually moving their focus from the legacy EdTech education system to online EdTech solutions. AI incorporation in schools in order to automate tasks, such as grading subjects and providing input, is expected to propel the k-12 education technology market size.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE K-12 EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET

The K-12 Education Technology market is less concentrated with the top two companies from China, which altogether held over 13% of the market in 2019. Though now Europe is the leading region in the market, India and China are believed to have a faster growth rate. Since it is a relatively new industry, the market is expected to grow rapidly in the following years, with 25% per year.

Some of the top companies in the k-12 education technology market are

VIP Kid

Yuanfudao

Byju's

PowerSchool

Sanoma

Pearson

Kroton

BlackBoard

ITutorGroup

D2L

Acro Platform Ltd

Learnosity

Illuminate Education

Bettermarks

Noon Academy

Toppr.

K-12 EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest k-12 technology market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the growing investments from venture capitalists and private-equity investors. Companies with substantial sales growth are projected to receive higher investment as the sector matures and separate themselves from newly entered market players.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of computing and smart devices among the masses can be attributed to the growth of the Asia-Pacific region. In recent times, a surge of affordable internet connectivity has been seen in developing countries such as India, leading to wider adoption of K-12 education technology.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

K-12 EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS)

Learning Content Development Systems (LCDS)

Student Response Systems (SRS)

Assessment Systems

Collaboration Systems

By Enabling Technology

Educational Analytics

Educational Gaming

Educational Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Educational Dashboard

Educational Security

By Application

Online

Offline

