Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate of 5.6% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) | DelveInsight

The juvenile idiopathic arthritis market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising disease awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and expanding access to advanced biologic therapies. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as SOTYKTU (Bristol-Myers Squibb), BIMZELX (UCB Biopharma), MAS825 (Novartis), and others will further propel the market forward.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, juvenile idiopathic arthritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Summary

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for juvenile idiopathic arthritis was found to be USD 2.3 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

The United States accounted for the largest juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total prevalent cases of JIA in the 7MM were approximately 142K in 2025 and are projected to increase to around 173K by 2036.

Leading juvenile idiopathic arthritis companies, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), UCB Biopharma (EBR: UCB), Novartis (SWX: NOVN), and others, are developing new juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment drugs that can be available in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment drugs that can be available in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market in the coming years. The promising juvenile idiopathic arthritis therapies in clinical trials include Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), Bimekizumab (BIMZELX), MAS825, and others.

and others. In Japan, the maximum market share is expected to be captured by adalimumab in 2036.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market

Rising Prevalence of JIA: According to DelveInsight analysis, the total prevalent cases of JIA in the 7MM were 141,800 in 2025 and are projected to increase to around 173,000 by 2036 over the forecast period, reflecting a CAGR of 1.8%.

According to DelveInsight analysis, the total prevalent cases of JIA in the 7MM were in 2025 and are projected to increase to around by 2036 over the forecast period, reflecting a . Advancements in Therapeutics: Biologic therapies and targeted treatments (e.g., IL-6 inhibitors and JAK inhibitors) are transforming disease management, improving remission rates and patient quality of life.

Biologic therapies and targeted treatments (e.g., IL-6 inhibitors and JAK inhibitors) are transforming disease management, improving remission rates and patient quality of life. Launch of Emerging JIA Drugs: The dynamics of the JIA market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as SOTYKTU (Bristol-Myers Squibb), BIMZELX (UCB Biopharma), MAS825 (Novartis), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the JIA market is evolving as treatment focus shifts from broad-spectrum biologics to more targeted therapies, with JAK inhibitors and IL-targeted agents driving adoption due to their favorable efficacy, safety, and expanded pediatric indications.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Analysis

The JIA market is undergoing a significant shift after years of dependence on conventional immunosuppression and stepwise empiric treatment.

This shift reflects the approval and expanding use of targeted therapies such as upadacitinib (RINVOQ) and sarilumab (KEVZARA) , which validate cytokine- and pathway-specific strategies and accelerate innovation across the evolving JIA pipeline.

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ), as an advanced JAK inhibitor, demonstrates meaningful clinical benefit in pediatric inflammation control, reinforces confidence in precision immunomodulation, and is expected to stimulate further R&D and investment across the JIA treatment landscape.

With emerging targeted and biologic agents such as deucravacitinib, bimekizumab, and MAS825, the therapeutic evolution in JIA mirrors trends seen in other immune-mediated and rare inflammatory diseases, where early targeted approvals lead to broader expansion.

, the therapeutic evolution in JIA mirrors trends seen in other immune-mediated and rare inflammatory diseases, where early targeted approvals lead to broader expansion. The largest market remains the United States, supported by higher diagnosis rates, earlier biologic adoption, and stronger uptake of innovative therapies compared with the EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Overall, first-in-class launches, improved genetic testing, and rising awareness are expected to drive steady 7MM market growth through 2036.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Competitive Landscape

Some of the JIA drugs in the clinical trial landscape include SOTYKTU (Bristol-Myers Squibb), BIMZELX (UCB Biopharma), MAS825 (Novartis), and others.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's SOTYKTU is an oral, highly selective TYK2 inhibitor that works through a unique allosteric mechanism, marking it as part of a new category of small-molecule treatments. It is the first therapy of its kind to undergo clinical evaluation across several immune-mediated conditions. Developed by Bristol Myers Squibb, the drug is engineered to precisely target TYK2 and block signaling driven by IL-23, IL-12, and type I interferons, pathways that are central to many immune-related diseases. Its strong selectivity comes from binding to TYK2's regulatory domain, leading to allosteric suppression of TYK2 function and its downstream signals. At levels relevant to treatment, it inhibits TYK2 specifically without affecting JAK1, JAK2, or JAK3.

UCB Biopharma's Bimekizumab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively neutralize both IL-17A and IL-17F, two cytokines that play major roles in driving inflammation. Currently, the drug is in phase III clinical trials.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market

In September 2025, AbbVie submitted a filing in Japan for label expansion of upadacitinib for an additional indication of pJIA inadequately controlled with existing treatments, indicating work toward broader global availability for this indication beyond the US.

In July 2025, the FDA accepted for review the sNDA for deucravacitinib for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA goal date of March 6, 2026.

What is Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis?

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes persistent joint inflammation in children and adolescents, typically under the age of 16. In JIA, the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues, leading to symptoms such as joint pain, swelling, stiffness, and reduced mobility. These symptoms can vary from mild to severe and may affect one joint or multiple joints. Although the exact cause is unknown, a combination of genetic and environmental factors is likely contributing. Early diagnosis and treatment are important for managing symptoms, preventing joint damage, and supporting healthy growth and development.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The juvenile idiopathic arthritis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current juvenile idiopathic arthritis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, approximately 34K diagnosed JIA patients in 2025 were male, whereas 66% female. This sex difference is attributed to females' greater susceptibility to developing JIA, whereas the onset in males tends to occur later.

The juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of JIA

Subtype-specific Prevalent Cases of JIA

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of JIA

Treatment Eligible Cases of JIA

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market CAGR 5.6 % Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Size in 2025 USD 2.3 Billion Key Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Companies Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), UCB Biopharma (EBR: UCB), Novartis (SWX: NOVN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Janssen Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Sobi (STO: SOBI), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and others Key Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Therapies Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), Bimekizumab (BIMZELX), MAS825, RINVOQ, KEVZARA, TREMFYA, COSENTYX, ORENCIA, CIMZIA, ILARIS, SIMPONI ARIA, OLUMIANT, TALTZ, KINERET, XELJANZ, and others

Scope of the Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis current marketed and emerging therapies Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Key Insights 2 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 JIA Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of JIA By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of JIA By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Causes 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment 8 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States 9.4.2 Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States 9.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States 9.4.4 Treatment Eligible Cases of JIA in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Patient Journey 11 Marketed Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Upadacitinib (RINVOQ): AbbVie 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 Sarilumab (KEVZARA): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 11.4 Guselkumab (TREMFYA): Janssen Pharmaceutical 11.5 Secukinumab (COSENTYX): Novartis 11.6 Abatacept (ORENCIA): Bristol-Myers Squibb 11.7 Certolizumab pegol (CIMZIA): UCB Biopharma 11.8 Canakinumab (ILARIS): Novartis 11.9 Golimumab (SIMPONI ARIA): Janssen Pharmaceutical 11.1 Baricitinib (OLUMIANT): Eli Lilly 11.11 Ixekizumab (TALTZ): Eli Lilly 11.12 Anakinra (KINERET): Sobi 11.13 Tofacitinib (XELJANZ): Pfizer 12 Emerging Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU): Bristol-Myers Squibb 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Analyst Views 12.3 Bimekizumab (BIMZELX): UCB 12.4 MAS825: NOVARTIS 13 JIA Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Outlook 13.3 Key Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of JIA in the 7MM 13.6 Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market 13.7.1 Total Market Size of JIA in the United States 13.7.2 Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market 13.9 Japan Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market 14 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Unmet Needs 15 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on JIA 17 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of JIA Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Report Methodology

