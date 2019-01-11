Justice for Lai Dai Han to Host UK Parliamentary Event on Ending Sexual Violence in Conflict

LONDON, January 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

-Former UK foreign secretaries Jack Straw and Lord William Hague, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, and members of the Lai Dai Han community to address an event in the British Houses of Parliament-

Jack Straw, former UK foreign secretary and international ambassador for Justice for Lai Dai Han (JLDH), will chair an event on ending sexual violence in conflict in the British Houses of Parliament on 16th January.

JLDH represents the 'Lai Dai Han', the thousands of dual heritage Korean-Vietnamese children born during the Vietnam War.

The event will bring together campaigners for the prevention of sexual violence and parliamentarians into a discussion on what steps need to be taken to end it for good. Members of the Lai Dai Han community will address parliamentarians on the social stigma faced by survivors of sexual violence and how to provide justice for victims.

Other speakers include: Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP, UK Secretary of State for International Development and Minister for Women and Equalities; Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict and Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations; Lord William Hague, former UK foreign secretary and co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative; and Nadia Murad, Nobel Peace Prize Winner 2018. The event is sponsored by Wayne David MP, the Chair of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Vietnam.

Jack Straw said:

"The Vietnamese victims of sexual violence and their children, the Lai Dai Han deserve recognition and an opportunity for closure.

"We must demonstrate to the world the importance of following through on commitments to end sexual violence in conflict for good."

To read Jack Straw's remarks in full, please visit: http://www.laidaihanjustice.org/press-releases/

ABOUT THE LAI DAI HAN

Justice for Lai Dai Han gives a voice to the victims and their children and campaigns for South Korea to recognise and investigate the allegations of widespread rape and sexual violence.

Justice for Lai Dai Han works with policy makers, writers and artists to ensure this injustice is finally recognised, alongside fundraising efforts on behalf of the Lai Dai Han and their families.

Our work seeks to raise public awareness, to allow political and community leaders to connect with the victims of sexual violence to understand their suffering first hand, and to create public art as a permanent reminder of the plight of the Lai Dai Han.

http://www.laidaihanjustice.org

SOURCE Justice for Lai Dai Han (JLDH)