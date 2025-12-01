JUSTCOVER RESEARCH REVEALS 72% OF IRISH HOLIDAYMAKERS SKIP TRAVEL INSURANCE FOR DESTINATIONS THEY REGARD AS A 'QUICK FLIGHT HOME'

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research reveals that Mainland Europe will dominate Irish holiday choices for 2026.

A travel trends poll by JustCover reveals that Ireland's top five holiday destinations for the year ahead will be Spain (48%), Portugal (24%), Italy (23%), France (16%) and Greece (10%). For older travellers (over 55) and those with medical conditions, European holidays were also a major hit (82% and 84% respectively).

While the allure of European holidays can save people money and travel time, the JustCover data also reveals a worrying trend for 2026 – namely that 72% of people flying short haul said they would be happy to travel abroad with no travel cover, regarding short haul destinations as a quick flight home if anything were to go wrong on holiday.

The concern is that the nearby places Irish people would be happy to visit with no travel cover - Spain (35%), France (26%), Italy (20%), Portugal (19%) and Greece (11%) - were the very same places that most Irish people plan to go on holiday during 2026.

Peter Clark, Director at JustCover comments: "It's very positive news that so many Irish holidaymakers are firming up travel plans for 2026, and the month of December often sees a peak in early bookings for the year ahead. That said, it is a false economy to think travel insurance isn't needed for a short haul holiday, it really is important that everyone puts safety first before flying off abroad.

"At JustCover, we go beyond the basics offering comprehensive cover. For those holidaymakers with pre-existing medical conditions, we also include specialist medical cover within our policies. This is a major step forward for the Irish market. With one in three Irish holidaymakers travelling abroad with a medical condition, there is an urgent need for these people to have access to quality cover they can trust - cover that fills the gaps that private health cover and EHIC doesn't cover.

"At JustCover, we offer up to unlimited medical cover, including cover for pre-existing conditions, 24/7 emergency medical assistance and also cancellation cover up to €10,000. So, our message to holidaymakers is clear – live your dreams on holiday but let us help you get the right cover before you go."

