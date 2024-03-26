Juniper Research Exposes the billion-dollar drain of Artificial Inflated Traffic (AIT) and SMS Trashing

Juniper Research and VOX Solutions have partnered to create a whitepaper which discusses the impact of Artificial Inflated Traffic and SMS This study provides crucial insights into the fraudulent practices threatening the integrity of business messaging.

HONG KONG, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Research has unveiled a critical whitepaper detailing the pervasive and insidious issue of Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT) and SMS Trashing within the business messaging sector. The comprehensive study was conducted in collaboration with VOX Solutions, with the aim to cast light on fraudulent activities that have led to increased operational costs for enterprises by charging for non-existent SMS traffic.

This new research reveals that in 2023, known AIT accounted for 18% of all international A2P SMS traffic, costing enterprises, including those of notable figures like Elon Musk, upwards of $60 million annually. Such staggering figures bring to light the urgent need for mobile operators to devise and implement robust strategies to protect their revenue streams and customer trust.

Key Highlights from Juniper Research:

Juniper Research estimates the global cost of AIT to enterprises at $8.5 billion in 2023, signaling a dire need for immediate action.

in 2023, signaling a dire need for immediate action. By 2027, AIT is expected to account for 11% of traffic, costing $23.4 billion to enterprises, with the highest penetration in Central & East Europe , and Far East & China .

to enterprises, with the highest penetration in Central & , and Far East & . AIT and SMS trashing create substantial revenue for fraudsters by expanding SMS traffic volumes "artificially".

Sources of AGT (Artificially Generated Traffic), such as bots and AI, are increasingly complex, making detection difficult.

The whitepaper emphasizes the dire consequences of unchecked AIT, including the potential collapse of business messaging as a reliable channel and the shift to alternatives like OTT platforms or biometric authentication methods. Juniper Research calls upon all industry stakeholders to collaborate in combatting these fraudulent practices.

In light of these findings, the CEO of VOX Solutions, Ehsan Ahmadi, remarks, "The scourge of AIT represents one of the most stealthy and damaging threats to the integrity of A2P messaging channels today. It is imperative that as an industry, we rally together to deploy sophisticated defenses against these invisible yet costly attacks."

"Understanding the scale of AIT is essential for the industry. It's a pervasive issue that not only affects the profitability of SMS channels but also erodes trust in these critical communication platforms," says Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research. "Operators and enterprises must respond with sophisticated measures to safeguard against these fraudulent activities."

The whitepaper by Juniper Research presents a detailed analysis of the business messaging ecosystem's vulnerabilities, emphasizing the importance of innovative solutions and strategic collaborations to combat these challenges.

To discover more about the intricate dynamics of SMS fraud and the strategies to mitigate its impact, access the full whitepaper by Juniper Research: https://voxsolutions.co/the-impact-of-ait-sms-trashing-on-the-market-juniper-research-whitepaper/

About VOX Solutions:

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimises Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilises its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

http://www.voxsolutions.co

About Juniper Research:

Juniper Research was founded in 2001 by the industry consultant Tony Crabtree, in the midst of the telecoms and dot-com crash. The business was fully incorporated in February 2002 and has since grown to become one of the leading analyst firms in the mobile and digital tech sector.

Juniper Research specialises in identifying and appraising new high growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem. Market sizing and forecasting are the cornerstones of our offering, together with competitive analysis, strategic assessment and business modelling.

We endeavour to provide independent and impartial analysis of both current and emerging opportunities via a team of dedicated specialists - all knowledgeable, experienced and experts in their field.

Our clients range from mobile operators through to content providers, vendors and financial institutions. Juniper Research's client base spans the globe, with the majority of our clients based in North America, Western Europe and the Far East.

www.juniperresearch.com